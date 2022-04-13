SFC Joseph Thorpe of the Kentucky National Guard recently announced the enlisting of Everett Johnson of Breathitt County. Johnson enlisted in the Kentucky National Guard unit (Detachment 1/ 207th Engineer Construction Company) Jackson, Kentucky.
Johnson lost over 55 pounds and increased his ASVAB score over 20 points to make it through the Military Entrance Processing Station in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 24, 2022. SFC Thorpe states Johnson has taken the necessary steps to improve his life and pursue a dream of becoming a soldier and a college student. By enlisting he locked in 100 percent college tuition, Montgomery GI Bill, paid training, and insurance benefits, along with a multitude of other benefits
