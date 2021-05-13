Jonathan Anthony Napier

Jonathan Anthony Napier, age 42, of Knox, Indiana and formerly of Jackson passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Indiana.-He was born August 29, 1978, and was the son of the late Jimmy Napier and Thelma Thomas Napier Combs.-He was also preceded in death by a sister: Lola Napier Spencer.-He is survived by his children: Jonathan Albert Napier, Sarah Elizabeth Napier, Jacob Austin Napier, Jarred Allen Napier, Jaden Andrew Napier.- His brothers: James Napier, Archie Napier, and Chester Napier.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.-Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Clemons and Molands Cemetery at Jetts Creek, KY. with David Caudill officiating.-Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

