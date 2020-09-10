Jonathan Hays

Jonathan Laye Hays, age 50, of Lexington, KY and formerly of Jackson passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the UK Hospital in Lexington.-He was born April 16, 1970, in Lexington, KY and was preceded in death by his mother, Jeri Hays.-He also was preceded in death by his adoptive grandparents: John Wess and Audrey Hays.-Survivors include: Aunt: Dahlia (Joe) Haas of Lexington, KY.-Uncle: Leland (Carolyn) Hays of Jackson, KY.-His Cousins: Jerica Hays and her daughter Bella; John Leland Hays; John Patrick Haas and Leah Haas and her daughter Eri.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with A.T. Hays officiating.-Burial in Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Monday at 10:00 a.m.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

