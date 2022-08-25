Jonathan “Johnny” Jewell
March 28, 1957 - August 19, 2022
Jonathan “Johnny” Jewell, 65, of Seymour, Indiana (formerly of Jackson, KY) passed away on August 19, 2022, at Schneck Medical Center. He was born on March 28, 1957, in Northville, Michigan.
Jonathan was a self employed auto mechanic that enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing, animals, and anything that involved nature. He was kind hearted and the funniest guy in the room.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary Kathleen (Haddix) Jewell, his sister, Martha Faye Turner, and niece, Kymberley Marie Pahl.
Johnny is survived by his daughter, Ashley Ann Loutner, and son, Jonathan Jewell II, both of Seymour, IN.; two brothers, Ronnie Jewell (Rida), of Paris, KY, and Paul Eugene Jewell of Jackson, KY; two sisters, Helen Sue (Patsy) Strong of Milltown, IN, and Kathy Ann Partin-Jewell (Sherry) of Bedford, IN ; one granddaughter, Mallory Ann Loutner of Seymour, IN.
All arrangements are being handled by the caring staff of Voss and Sons Funeral Service of Seymour, IN. www.vossfuneralservice.com.
Family requests memorial contributions be made to Spay Our Strays in Lexington, KY. soscatsky.org or 859-420-4076
