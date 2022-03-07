Jonathan Robert Campbell

Jonathan Robert Campbell, age 39, of Rowdy, KY passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.-He was born January 28, 1983, in Hyden, KY.-He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents: Junies and Parrott Campbell, and maternal grandparents: Albert and Augusta Allen.- He is survived by his parents: Robert and Hilda Allen Campbell of Rowdy, KY.- Paternal aunts: Roseann Campbell of Hardshell, KY; Virgie (Donnie Ray) Noble of Rowdy, KY; Wilma Sue Jones of Hazard, KY.- Maternal aunts: Alberta (Eddie) Williams of Busy, KY and Lena (Arthur) Davis of Jackson, KY.- Paternal uncle: Nolan (Louise) Allen of Ary, KY.-Special cousin: Frank Lindon of GA.- He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Levi Akers and Tim Stacy officiating.-Burial in the Albert Allen Cemetery, Noble Branch, Rowdy, KY.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 11:00 am.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Jonathan Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

