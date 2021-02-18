Jonathan Roberts

Jonathan Eric Roberts, 52, Lost Creek passed away Friday, February 12, at the Hazard Hospital. He was the son of the late Robert and Andrewa Roberts. He is survived by the mother of his children, Carolyn Combs; son, Tyler Roberts; stepson, James Combs; daughter, Brianna Roberts; brother, Jeffrey Roberts; sister, Kathy Preston; special niece, Alma Combs. Visitation Saturday, February 20, 10:00AM. Funeral Saturday, 12:00PM with Ken Miller officiating. Burial in the Family Cemetery at Kragon.
