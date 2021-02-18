Jonathan Roberts

Jonathan Eric Roberts, 52, Lost Creek passed away Friday, February 12, at the Hazard Hospital. He was the son of the late Robert and Andrewa Roberts. He is survived by the mother of his children, Carolyn Combs; son, Tyler Roberts; stepson, James Combs; daughter, Brianna Roberts; brother, Jeffrey Roberts; sister, Kathy Preston; special niece, Alma Combs. Visitation Saturday, February 20, 10:00AM. Funeral Saturday, 12:00PM with Ken Miller officiating. Burial in the Family Cemetery at Kragon.

To send flowers to the family of Jonathan Roberts, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 20
Visitation
Saturday, February 20, 2021
11:00AM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Feb 20
Service
Saturday, February 20, 2021
1:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you