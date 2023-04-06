Joseph “Joe” Campbell, age 94 of Huber Heights, passed away March 31, 2023. He was born March 26, 1929 in Elkatawa, KY to the late Bascom and Rosa (South) Campbell.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his step-mother, Nancy (Reynolds) Campbell, his loving wife of over 69 years, Alma (Oaks) Campbell, his son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Barbara Campbell; his granddaughters, Christmas Eve Campbell and Jody Geswein; his siblings, James Edward Campbell, Robert Campbell, Mary (Bill) Sontag, Martha (Elza) Swallows, Melda (Lewis) Raleigh, Henry Campbell, Bascom Campbell Jr., Willard Campbell and McArthur Campbell.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Greene; grandchildren, Jessica (Zack), Tammie (Greg) and Butch (Dianna); his great grandchildren, Ryley, Cora, Cindy, Samantha, Dillon, Victoria, Ashley and Matthew; his great-great granchildren, Conner, Hailey and Tori; his siblings, Edna Collier and Kenneth (Lavonna) Campbell; sister-in laws, Sue, Easter and Barbara Campbell; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Joe was a faithful member of New Beginnings Church, East Fourth St. & Jackson Church of God. Joe and Alma were "snow birds" and spent over 40 years in Florida where they enjoyed time with their family, friends & Wimauma church family. Joe worked for over 30 years at General Motors, until his retirement in 1979. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Family will receive guests from 2-3 PM on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at New Beginnings Church (6649 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights, OH 45424) where a funeral service will begin at 3 PM with Pastor Darryl McCoy officiating. A visitation from 11 AM-12 PM will be held on Saturday, April 8 at Watts Funeral Home (650 N. KY-15, Jackson, KY 41339) where a funeral service will begin at 12 PM. Joe will be laid to rest in Jackson Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.