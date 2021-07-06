Joseph Michael Coffey Accused of Being Sexual Predator

Irvine, KY man accused of preying on twelve (12) year old girl
Girl persuaded to touch thirty-two (32) year old man's penis
Suspect arrested and charged with felony
Presently held in Three Forks Regional Jail
A man in Irvine, Kentucky stands accused of committing sexual abuse in the first degree. His name is Joseph Micheal Coffey and his purported victim was a twelve-year old girl.
The Times-Voice was able to obtain a copy of the citation issued in this matter. The basis for the authorities being summoned to the premises was investigated by Deputy Smith, with the Estill County Sheriff’s Department, and Trooper Robinson, with the Kentucky State Police.
According to the charging instrument, on or about June 29, 2021, around 10:30 PM, Mr. Coffey exposed himself to a juvenile believed to be twelve (12) years old at the time. It is alleged Mr. Coffey made her touch his genitals.
When questioned by deputies at the scene, the alleged victim told the officers she had been made to undertake similar action on at least one other occasion several weeks in the past. The juvenile provided the deputies a detailed account of the prior event.
The alleged victim reported being asked by Mr. Coffey to video herself in the bath and indicated Mr. Coffey had left her a toy in a special location. The officers looked where the alleged victim indicated the toy would be found and recovered and photographed a woman’s sex toy.
Deputies questioned the juvenile’s mother. The mother, Jamie Prather, told officers, while walking into the bedroom the day prior to this event, she observed Mr. Coffey standing close to her daughter. Mr. Coffey was exposed at the time.
Mr. Coffey was arrested and booked into the Three Forks Regional Jail. He has been charged with Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.
The Times-Voice looked up the relevant statute online. According to KRS §510.110(1) a person is guilty of sexual abuse in the first degree when (a) he subjects another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion; or he subjects another person to sexual contact who is incapable of consent.
Under KRS §510.110(c)(1) a person is still guilty of an offense even if the alleged victim consented to the contact where the perpetrator is twenty-one (21) years of age or more and he subjects a person to sexual contact who is less than sixteen (16).
In the case charged here, the facts would indicate Mr. Coffey was thirty-two (32) years old at the time of the alleged conduct. The person he is accused of having subjected to sexual contact was twelve (12).
Had the juvenile been under twelve years of age it would have been a Class C felony. As charged, and believing the reported ages of the parties to be accurate, Mr. Coffey is accused of having committed a Class D felony. In Kentucky, a Class D felony is punishable, upon conviction, with a prison sentence of not less than a year nor more than five-years according to information obtained online.
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent. This presumption remains until such time as he either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of his peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached.
Proof of the commission of a criminal offense sufficient to support a conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt. The accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the jury retires to deliberate its verdict. All people accused of crimes are both afforded and entitled to an opportunity to confront the government’s case.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.