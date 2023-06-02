Joseph Turner, age 54, of Talbert, KY passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. He was born November 27, 1968 at Hazard, KY and was the son of the late Sam and Sarah McIntosh Turner. He was also preceded in death by brothers: Norman Turner, Phillip Turner and John Turner and sisters: Vernie Turner and Julie Elizabeth Turner. He is survived by brother: Gardner (Rosemary) Turner of Whick, KY. His sisters: Dorothy (Sammie) Herald of Booneville, KY; Pearlie (James) Herald and Martha Turner of Turners Creek, KY. A special friend: Denise Blanton. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Turners Creek Community Center, Talbert, KY with Phillip Swartzentruber officiating. Burial in the Alice B. Turner Cemetery at Talbert, KY. Visitation will begin on Friday at 6:00 pm at the Turners Creek Community Center. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
