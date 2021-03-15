Josephine Spencer McIntosh, age 81, of Strongfork of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.-She was born December 8, 1939, in Jackson, KY, and was the daughter of the late James and Alice Spencer.- She was preceded in death also by her husband: A.D. McIntosh.-Three sisters: Christine Shaffer, Ethel King, Maureen Smith, and Thelma Herald.- One son-in-law: Danny Gillum.-She is survived by three daughters: Vernedia McIntosh; Alice (James) Butler and Donna Gillum all of Jackson, KY.- One special friend: Delorise Branson.-Five grandchildren: Amy Jo Meek, Daniel Butler, Timothy Gillum, Autumn Butler, Caleb Gillum.- She is also survived by a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Armon Nichols officiating.-Burial in the Spencer Cemetery, Strongfork, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be followed.

