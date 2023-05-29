Josephine Napier, age 88, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Saturday May 27, 2023 at her residence.
Josephine was born on June 7, 1934 to the late Earl and Dora Barnett. She was a member of Drushal Memorial Church.
Josephine is survived by Three Daughters; Joyce Mullins of Jackson, Kentucky, Janelle(Doug) Fugate of Jackson, Kentucky, Janet(Charles) Stevens, One Sister; Darlene Noble of Jackson, Kentucky, Nine Grandchildren; Angie Mullins Daniel, Randy Mullins, Jaime Moore, Gary Moore, Jeremy Neace, Justin Neace, Joshua Combs, Caylon Napier, DJ Fugate, Seventeen Great Grandchildren, and Three Great Great Grandchildren.
Josephine was preceded in death by her Parents; Earl and Dora Barnett, Husband; Arnett Napier, Daughters; Darlene Combs and Marlene Neace and Grandson; Jason Combs.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday June 3, 2023 with Visitation from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. with Charles Stevens Officiating.
