Josh Angel

Josh Angel, age 33, of Walk Log Road, Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at his residence.-He was born February 29, 1988, in Lexington, KY, and was preceded in death by his mother: Roxanne Hensley Angel.-He is survived by his father: Neal Angel (Mary Bryant) of Jackson, KY.-Sister: Teresa (Chris) Wilson of Richmond, KY.-Stepsister: Halie Bryant of Jackson, KY. Two nephews: Aaron Wilson and Evan Wilson.-A host of other relatives also survive.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Buddy Johnson officiating.-Burial in the Hensley and Angel Cemetery, Walk Log Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be Sunday from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge.- Covid-19 regulations will still be observed.

