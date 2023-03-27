Joshua Caine Stamper, age 43, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at his residence. He was born December 31, 1979 at Hazard, KY. He was preceded in death by father: Thomas Glen Salyers. His grandparents: Letcher and Flora Stamper and Tom and Lou Salyers. Brother in law: Patrick Smith. He is survived by his wife: Pamela Smith Stamper of Canoe, KY. His mother: Barbara Stamper Salyers of Jackson, KY. His son: Dakota Blake Stamper (Paige) of Jackson, KY: His daughter: Alexis Cheyenne Stamper of Jackson, KY. Three grandchildren: Gracelynn, Blakely, Ethan. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Raymond Moore officiating. Burial in the Short Cemetery, Mill Creek Road, Canoe, KY. Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Dakota Stamper, Travis Watts, Jarrod Watts, Johnny Short, Austin Smith and Robert Smith.
