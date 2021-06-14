Joshua Williams

Joshua Ryan Williams, 38, of Vancleve was surrounded by his parents, Talmadge Lee and Susie Carol Neace Williams; his sister, Sara Beth Williams Pennington and husband, Clifton Pennington when he passed into his eternal home at the University of Kentucky Medical Center on Friday, June 11 at 3:02 AM. Born February 25, 1983 at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Reed Williams and Pearl Burton Williams; maternal grandparents, Karu Neace and Kitty White Neace; uncles, Ralph Williams, Kenneth Williams, Reed Williams Jr.(JJ), Ossie White, Hiram Bradley Neace; aunts, Barbara Napier, Nancy Moore, Bobbie Jean Hudson. He is survived by father, Talmadge Lee Williams; mother, Susie Carol Neace Williams; sister, Sara Beth Williams Pennington and husband, Clifton Pennington; nephew, Eli Pennington; niece, Cheyenne Pennington; uncles, Glenn Neace, William Dave Neace; aunts, Arzella Howard, Lizzie Kaye Hudson, Louise Evans, Mildred Neace-Thomas, Mary Ann Miller, Patsy Clair; host of cousins. He was a member of The Brotherhood and the Boy Scouts of America. Funeral Sunday, June 13, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home with Doug Finley officiating. Burial in the Clair Cemetery at Coomer Fork Road, Athol. Serving as pallbearers; Clifton Pennington, Chase Neace, Chance Clair, Ben Allex, Chris Hudson, Dalton Miller. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
