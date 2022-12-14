Josie Kate Ritchie, of Jackson, will be performing as a cast member in the production of Elf Jr. The show is presented by the Appalachian Arts Alliance and will run from December 16th through December 18th at the Hal Rogers Forum in Hazard. Admission will be charged at the door.
Josie is in second grade at Jackson City School. She enjoys arts and dance and has been part of the Arts Alliance for three years. She is the daughter of Jessica and Nathan Ritchie, and granddaughter of Jim and Sheila Mullins, Chris Ritchie and Marsha and Tom Nordblad.
You’re invited to come out and support local youth and enjoy the show.
