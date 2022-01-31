Joy McKinney Combs

Joy Marie McKinney Combs, 89, of Jackson, passed away Friday, January 28, at the Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center, Beattyville. She was the daughter of the late Herbert Lee and Mary Ann Noble McKinney. She was also preceded in death by her daughter: Beverly Ann Combs; brothers, John Earl and Joseph Lee McKinney. She is survived by her husband: Wyamon Combs; children: Ronald Lee Combs, Mary Lynne Combs, Gregory Van Combs (JoAnne), Sandra Kaye Phipps (John), Angela Renee Combs (Ricky), all of Jackson, and Wyamon Mark Combs of Nicholasville. She is also survived by grandchildren: Wyamon Jason Combs, Natasha Renee Ashley, Michael Mitchell, Joshua Clyde Howard, Jessica Renee Howard, Aaron Michael Combs, Johnathan Jordan Elwood Phipps, Makendra Marie Faith Phipps, and a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, January 31,1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with John Phipps, Doug Finley, and William Morris officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
