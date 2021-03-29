Joyce Crabtree

Joyce Spicer Crabtree, age 42, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. -She was born June 22, 1978, in Hazard, KY, and was the daughter of the late Morton and Joy Lee Howard Spicer.-She was preceded also in death by one brother: Billy Spicer.-She is survived by her husband: Jason Crabtree of Jackson, KY.-Her son: Jared (Taylor) Crabtree of Jackson, KY.-Her grandson: Ryan Crabtree;.-Four sisters: Wilma (Eddie) Gabbard; Glinda (Wayne) Baker; Janet (David) Watkins; Bonnie (Luis) Rentas all of Jackson, KY.- Special great-niece and great-nephew: Katey and Billy Brewer.- One very special Friend: Robert Miller.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.- Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Rick Sallee officiating.-Burial in the Morton Spicer Cemetery, Armory Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be on Sunday beginning at 11:00 am until the time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Covid-19 regulations to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Crabtree as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you