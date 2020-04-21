Joyce Fugate White, age 67 of Lost Creek, Kentucky passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at UK Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
Joyce was born on April 16, 1953 to the late Shilo and Bethany Henson Fugate. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband: Wayne White of Lost Creek, Kentucky; one daughter: Kimberly White of Clayhole, Kentucky; two sons: Randy White of Clayhole, Kentucky and Mark (Michelle) White of Haddix, Kentucky; one sister: Cleda (Press) Neace of Lost Creek, Kentucky; four brothers: Gary Fugate of Lost Creek, Kentucky, John Fugate of Clayhole Kentucky, Paul Fugate of Clayhole, Kentucky, and Shilo Fugate Jr. of Haddix, Kentucky; ten grandchildren Brittany Fugate, Kendra White, Natasha White, Marissa White, Jeremi Sturgill, Brady White, Nikita, Dustin Riley, Jennifer Riley, and Austin Riley; nine great grandchildren: Dakota, Nina, Lily, Zayden, Joyclin, Racer, Akilles, Oakland, and Logan; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Shilo and Bethany Henson Fugate, Joyce was preceded in death by two brothers, Henry Fugate and Albert Fugate and two sisters, Edna Noble and Betty Fugate.
Due to the Covid-19 regulations, a private graveside service for immediate family will be held at the Henson Cemetery with Krouc Noble officiating.
