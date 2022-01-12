JPD gets new officers

Mayor Laura Thomas recently swore in two new Jackson Police Officers, Patrolman Austin Bowling and Patrolman Darren Riddle. The new Patrolmen will be assigned and work with training Officers up until their academy start date.
Patrolman Austin Bowling makes his home at Old Buck with his wife Jasmine and son Easton (the couple is expecting another son). Bowling stated that he joined the career of law enforcement because it was a childhood dream of his and he wanted to serve the community the best he could.
Patrolman Darren Riddle lives in Perry County with his wife Bridgett. Riddle dispatched at the Jackson Police Department for three years and was a Safety Officer and Dispatcher at the Hazard Police Department for three years prior to his time at the JPD. Patrolman Riddle explained that his influence to join law enforcement was his grandfather, “My grandfather was a deputy for the Perry County Sheriff’s Department in the 1970s, and while I never met him, hearing about him, got me interested in pursuing law enforcement as well as wanting to serve the people of eastern Kentucky.”
The City of Jackson is looking forward to many years of service from its newest Officers.
