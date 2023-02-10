The Jackson Police Department (JPD) recently announced it has two new officers serving in the community.
At a ceremony, Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas swore in Patrolman Michael Robinson and Patrolman Dillon Stevens.
Both officers will be assigned to their training officers and will be with them until their academy starts in May.
Please join the JPD in welcoming them as the new officers look forward to the many years of service they will give to the City of Jackson.
