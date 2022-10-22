The Jackson Police Department (JPD) would like to congratulate Officer Darren Riddle on his graduation from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
The Law Enforcement Basic Training Academy is a 20-week course that trains in driving, firearms, legal, physical training, and defensive tactics.
The JPD wants the public to know that if they see Officer Riddle out to please take the time to congratulate him on a job well done.
