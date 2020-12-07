Juanita McIntosh

Juanita (Spurlock) McIntosh, age 87, of Buckhorn, KY passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Owsley County Health Care Center in Booneville, KY.-She was born on December 20, 1932, on Longus Creek in Breathitt County and was the daughter of the late Ford and Ida (Morris) Spurlock.-Juanita was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Juanita’s hobbies were needlepoint, crafting, gardening, bird-watching, reading, and collecting dolls, spoons, bottles, owls, Native America Decor, President and First Lady trivia, and Nativity sets at Christmas. Juanita was a wife of a veteran, a sister to veterans, a mother, and mother-in-law of veterans. Juanita and her husband, William, enjoyed the fellowship at the Johnson Church at Buckhorn, KY which was the church they last regularly attended as their health permitted. Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, William Jerry McIntosh; 2 sons: Jerry Gwyn McIntosh and infant son Loren McIntosh; 4 sisters: Geneva McIntosh, Naomi Hensley (passed in 2020), Anna Spurlock (passed in 2020), and Cleo Spurlock; 2 brothers: Ford, JR, and Curtis Spurlock. Juanita is survived by two daughters: Venita Lynn (Domingo) Laracuente of Clarkson, KY and Darlene Marie (Frank) Phillips of Austell GA: one son Larry (Shirley) McIntosh of Buckhorn, KY; two granddaughters: Emma (Dustin) Neace of Gays Creek, KY and Linda Barger of Berea, KY; four grandsons: Nicholas (Tiffany) Laracuente, Brandon (Jennifer) Laracuente all of Frankfort, KY; Larry Travis McIntosh (Bambi) of Buckhorn, KY and Frederick (Tammy) Barger of Chavies, KY. Juanita is also survived by nine great-grandchildren: Rosemary Eleanor Juanita, Sage, Zoey, and Ryker Laracuente; Liberty, Hayden, and Blaisley Neace; and Preston and Julian McIntosh. Juanita is also survived by one sister, Ruth (William, JR) Elliott of Richmond, KY; two brothers: Bert (Thelma) Spurlock of Clarksville, OH, and Wayne Spurlock of Beattyville, KY and a host of loved nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 regulations, Juanita’s services will be private. Burial in the Spurlock Cemetery, KY HWY 2020, Buckhorn, KY. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to a charity of your choosing.
