Juanita Raleigh Turner, age 76, of Wolfcoal, KY passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born February 11, 1947 at Wolfcoal, KY and was the daughter of the late Sammie and Sarah Herald Raleigh. She was preceded in death also by brothers: Carl Raleigh, Verdie Raleigh, Vernis Raleigh, Virgil Raleigh, Charlie Raleigh and Ervine Raleigh. Sisters: Pearlie Laytart, Carlene Herald; Son in law: Willie Turner. She is survived by her husband: Alex Turner of Wolfcoal, KY. Two daughters: Kay (Manuel) Herrera of Covington, KY and Sara Turner of Jackson, KY. Brothers: Darrell (Tammy) Raleigh of Campton, KY; Kenneth (Emma) Raleigh of Walton Verona, KY; Sammie (Ruth) Raleigh, Donald (Carol) Raleigh and Leonard Raleigh of Wolfcoal, KY. Clyde (Reva) Raleigh of Newport, KY. Sisters: Janis (Wayne) Raleigh of Newport, KY. Sharon Herald of Wolfcoal, KY and Charles Deaton of Taylor Mill, KY. Grandchildren: Nicholas Crank, Jordan Herrera, Jaden Turner, Whitney Turner and Courtney Gabbard; Great grandchildren: Emory Gabbard and Mateo Herrera. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Noon at the Church of Christ at Wolfcoal, KY with Paul Hall and Silas Hall officiating. Burial in the Raleigh Cemetery at Wolfcoal, KY. Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 10:00 am at the church. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
