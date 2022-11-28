Juanita Spicer

Juanita Spicer, age 92, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born September 5, 1930 in Hazard, KY and was the daughter of the late Lucian Scott and Cora Bowling Hughes.- She was a member of the Old Regular Baptist and Full Gospel Church of Panbowl. She was also preceded in death by her husband: George Andrew Spicer.- Brother: Manuel Hughes and son in law: Ivan Fletcher.-She is survived by her sons: George and (Iwana) Spicer, Jr. and Dennis (Trish) Spicer of Jackson, KY; Manuel (Carolyn) Spicer and Johnny (Linda) Spicer of Dayton, OH. Daughters: Juanita Faye (Randy) Greer of Grayson, KY; May Fletcher, and Mary (Randy) Bryant of Jackson, KY.: Sister: Dorothy Mullins of Canoe, KY and Bertha Pugh of OH.-Special brother- in- law: Virgil Spicer. 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Armon Nichols officiating.-Burial in the Turner Cemetery (Kragon) Jackson, KY. Visitation will begin on Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Michael Gross; Brandon Gross, William Fletcher, Philip Stamper, Ivan Nathaniel Fletcher

