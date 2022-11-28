Juanita Spicer, age 92, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born September 5, 1930 in Hazard, KY and was the daughter of the late Lucian Scott and Cora Bowling Hughes.- She was a member of the Old Regular Baptist and Full Gospel Church of Panbowl. She was also preceded in death by her husband: George Andrew Spicer.- Brother: Manuel Hughes and son in law: Ivan Fletcher.-She is survived by her sons: George and (Iwana) Spicer, Jr. and Dennis (Trish) Spicer of Jackson, KY; Manuel (Carolyn) Spicer and Johnny (Linda) Spicer of Dayton, OH. Daughters: Juanita Faye (Randy) Greer of Grayson, KY; May Fletcher, and Mary (Randy) Bryant of Jackson, KY.: Sister: Dorothy Mullins of Canoe, KY and Bertha Pugh of OH.-Special brother- in- law: Virgil Spicer. 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Armon Nichols officiating.-Burial in the Turner Cemetery (Kragon) Jackson, KY. Visitation will begin on Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Michael Gross; Brandon Gross, William Fletcher, Philip Stamper, Ivan Nathaniel Fletcher
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Former BHS coach in court
- Jesse Lee Vires
- $24 million project to bring broadband to Breathitt County
- Dortha May Napier
- Local Girls' Organizations attend City Council meeting
- Donald Lee Turner
- Holbrook retires
- Brief closure of KY 2469 in Breathitt County on Wednesday
- Post 13 Commander receives Lifetime Achievement Award
- KY 1261 in Wolfe County to be closed
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.