Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble was back in court on Friday, October 7, 2022.
Judge Noble is facing charges of abuse of public trust and first-degree official misconduct stemming back from August 2019.
The judge was originally scheduled a jury trial on October 24, 2022, but that trial has been postponed due to a murder trial in Wolfe County taking precedence.
Noble’s new trial date is set for Monday, April 24, 2023, and Tuesday, April 25, 2023, beginning each morning at 9 a.m., with the final pre-trial conference scheduled for Friday, April 21, 2023, at 10 a.m.
