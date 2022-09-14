In giving an update on the status of the county since the horrific July flooding on the morning of Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble stressed that housing the citizens of this county had become a top priority.
“I know we need roads repaired, bridges replaced, and so many other things right now, but one of my top priorities is to provide housing for the flood survivors. We have got to get people out of tents. They deserve a place to stay, and winter is not too far off,” remarked Judge Noble.
Judge Noble revealed that 479 Breathitt County homes were completely destroyed by the flood, and he was discouraged by the amount of housing coming into the county. There are only 26 FEMA trailers on site at Crockettsville, 25 are ready for occupancy, and 21 are occupied at this time.
“The state and FEMA need to step up. I know they are working on it, but it has been seven weeks. Elk View could be home to at least 50 trailers, which should have already been in place there,” conveyed the Judge.
As for the county roads and bridges, Judge Noble informed that situation was improving, “Work is still being done every day on our roads and bridges. Right now, we are focused on getting these impacted roads passable with basic quick fixes, not a permanent one. Once all roads are passable, then we will go back to address permanent repairs, and I hate to give a timeframe for when those types of repairs will be made. It will take a lot of time and money, but I am pleased with the work that has been done, we have had a lot of help from the several state road departments and contractors.”
The judge voiced his frustration with road funding as well, “In the United States in 2022, we should not be waiting as long as we do for funding. The county has already spent its first stipend of road aid funding in the amount of $786,976. Last month, we spent over $1 million for road recovery including the stipend. I really hope that the one percent occupational tax remains in place, the county needs that revenue that is usually close to $1 million. The county will get reimbursements for funding spent, but it normally takes four to six months, we are looking at December for our first reimbursement. The problem is, we can’t stop work to wait on those repayments. We should not be waiting on this funding. I just want all the citizens of Breathitt County to know we are doing the best we can do, but we have a long road to recovery ahead of us.”
The judge also expressed his immense gratitude to every individual and organization that gave their time, money, and resources to help Breathitt County during its time of need. “I just can’t thank them enough.”
