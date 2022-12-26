Larry Miller has been a family court judge for Breathitt, Powell, and Wolfe Counties Family Court of the 39th Judicial Circuit for the past 28 years.
Miller recently announced he was retiring at the end of 2022. Miller received his undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky and his Juris Doctor (J.D.) from the University of Dayton School of Law.
Before becoming a judge, Miller worked as an attorney at his law practice in Breathitt County. He has also served as a public defender and a trial commissioner for the Kentucky Bar Association.
Judge Miller is all smiles with Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk James E. Turner at a retirement party hosted by Turner and his staff.
