The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in a brief special session via Zoom on Thursday, April 7, 2022, to approve payments consisting of a contracting bill, and a payment of $8500 to East Kentucky Auto for repairs to a county owned truck.
But, before the meeting adjourned Magistrate Donnie Bush questioned the amount spent on the repairs as it was his understanding that the truck was only worth between $6000 and $6500.
After the meeting, Judge Noble took to social media to clarify the repairs to the truck and its value stating that recently an Animal Control vehicle had been sent to the shop to repair a damaged bed. Prior to the court purchasing this truck, the vehicle had several damaged parts including the front end which after further inspection of the truck found damage to the frame. Due to frame damage, the bed could not be repaired until the frame was straightened. He would add that the truck in question was a 2011 model that had a NADA value of $19,275.
Below is the list of repairs done to the truck:
- New mirror
- Replaced box bed (six foot six inches)
- Replaced rear chrome bumper
- New left headlight
- New right headlight
- New front bumper cover
- New deflector
- New flashing bulbs
- New wiring harness for bulbs
- Paint and buff
- New seat upholstery
- Pull frame horns
- Repaired fender
- Repaired hood
- Chrome caps
- Labor
The total cost of the repairs was $8500.
A receipt from East Kentucky Auto, however surfaced online, showing work was completed on a 2009 model truck adding confusion as to which truck was repaired and the true value of the vehicle.
Judge Noble explained that this was simply an error, the wrong year had been written on the receipt. The VIN on the registration clearly matches the VIN of the truck repaired, the 2011 model, in accordance with the documentation provided to and the truck shown to The Times Voice. The registration provided does list that the truck does indeed value at $19,275 and the milage was 261,038 at the time.
Jamie Holbrook of Breathitt County Animal Control stated that for the amount of work that was done on the truck, $8500 was a very good deal for the county. Holbrook added that the truck was now in excellent condition and the engine ran fine as well.
