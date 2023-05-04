(PHOTO) The family (wife Brenda and daughters Whitney and Deanna) of Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble embraced him after the jury delivered the not guilty verdict.
Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble’s trial got underway on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, after a successful jury selection was completed earlier that morning and came to a close on Thursday, April 27, 2023, when the jury delivered the verdict of not guilty after nearly two hours of deliberation. Judge Noble had been accused of allegedly using public funds in the amount of $704.96 to purchase lumber for personal use.
Opening arguments began at around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning followed by six witnesses taking the stand: Breathitt County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Wolfe; Dan Henson; Breathitt County Emergency Management Director Chris Friley; Delbert Patrick; Deputy Wolfe again; and Joe Maggard of Maggard Lumber in Hazard. The court session broke at 4:40 p.m.
The trial resumed on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 9 a.m., but immediately adjourned until 1 p.m. as new evidence was submitted and to allow proper time to review it.
Upon resuming, former Breathitt County 911 Coordinator, Finance Officer, and Health Insurance Coordinator Crystal Deaton took the stand as questions arose about county roads and maps. Minutes from a 2004 Breathitt County Fiscal Court meeting as well as procedures to adopt county roads was introduced into evidence. The Wednesday court session then ended for the day.
Thursday morning at 9 a.m. the trial resumed with Judge Noble’s daughter Whitney Noble being called to the witness stand followed by closing arguments beginning at around 9:58 a.m. and ending at 10:35 a.m. The jury went out for deliberation around 11:41 a.m. and returned at 1:31 p.m. with a verdict of not guilty.
Noble was facing charges of abuse of public trust, theft by unlawful taking, and first-degree official misconduct stemming back from August 2019.
Noble was indicted on these charges for allegedly using public funds in the amount of $986.08 to purchase diesel fuel for personal use and for allegedly using public funds in the amount of $704.96 to purchase lumber for personal use according to court documents filed in the Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
Reports are that the charges relating to the diesel fuel will be dismissed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.