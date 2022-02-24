The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Tuesday morning, with a public hearing held on the adoption of Copperhead Road, minutes prior to the official assembling of the fiscal court.
The meeting opened with a visibly upset resident of Copperhead Road make a tearful plea for the fiscal court to adopt the road and fix the substantial damage the road has endured. Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble conveyed to the resident that the process was close to being finished and reassured her that the required attention for the road was in the impending future.
Next, a representee from the state agency that handles such things as supplemental retirement was in attendance. He stated the agency wanted to make sure that its representatives made stops all around the state to inform employers to address all causes of late payments and failure to do so could result in not being allowed to participate in the program. After a brief discussion, the fiscal court stated it would thoroughly investigate the matter and address any issues.
The fiscal court then would proceed to discuss and approve old and new county business, with one of the discussions disclosing that the county road budget was in dire financial straits at an estimated $650,000 over budget and that the payroll was overdrawn and would need a transfer of funds in the amount of $40,000.
Judge Noble explained that his focus was getting roads repaired and made safe even if that meant the county had to go over budget. The judge also remarked that he was going to have an independent outside audit done to hopefully get a better understanding of the county’s finances.
He would further detail that some of the problems that have come to light are an overdrawn payroll resulting in the payroll account being locked up by the bank; deferred comp payments being late; being cut-off from vendors for non-payment; Charlotte Bailey not yet receiving her pay even though she is entitled per a judge’s ruling; and Waste Connections customers getting services interrupted or halted altogether.
Judge Noble would in addition, clarify the progress on the Elk View grants. Grants and funding have been approved for the next phases of the project, however, the area of land that these were approved for is now in question, as the county does not have ownership. The fiscal court will review the matter further and look for a timely solution to avoid the risk of losing the funding. The judge expressed that he is hopeful that the county can buy the land and do a change of order to secure the grants.
Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollon informed the court that illegal dumping was once again becoming a problem throughout the county, prompting Calvin Saum to talk about some upcoming community clean-ups. Saum said if anyone or any groups had any questions to feel free to contact him.
