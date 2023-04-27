Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble’s trial got underway on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, after a successful jury selection was completed earlier that morning.
Tuesday’s trial was highlighted by opening arguments and Breathitt County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Wolfe taking the witness stand.
According to the Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, the trial will continue today (Wednesday, April 26, 2023).
Judge Noble is facing charges of abuse of public trust, theft by unlawful taking, and first-degree official misconduct stemming back from August 2019.
Noble was indicted on these charges for allegedly using public funds in the amount of $986.08 to purchase diesel fuel for personal use and for allegedly using public funds in the amount of $704.96 to purchase lumber for personal use according to court documents filed in the Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.