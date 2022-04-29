In court documents filed on Friday, April 22, 2022, Jackson’s infamous alleged internet scammer Chrystal Collins per Judge’s ruling is not to solicit, ask for money, or any monetary donations from any person or entity for any reason on any online platform as an added condition of her case pertaining to flagrant non-support.
The judge ruled on the flagrant non-support, stating that five years imprisonment be diverted for five years (diversion period to be automatically extended if all child support arrears are not paid in full by the end of the diversion period); based upon payment of current support of $299 per month (or any amended amount of current support); and payment of $500 per month on arrears during diversion period.
Collins gained notoriety in March of 2021 when protesters gathered in downtown Jackson from all over the country, to show their displeasure with what they felt was no action being taken to stop an online scammer. Today there are several Facebook groups that continue to accuse Collins of being a predator and targeting charitable people by misleading them through her social media posts.
(Photo Credit: Fletcher Long)
