Judy Adams, age 62, of Frankfort, KY, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Frankfort Regional Medical Hospital in Frankfort, KY.- She was born July 28, 1959, in Dayton, OH, and was the daughter of the late Bill Adams.-Also preceded in death by her brothers: Jimmy Adams and Alfred Adams. Her brother in law: Randall Howard.-Judy was a member of Capital Baptist Church in Frankfort, -She is survived by her mother: Eva Adams of Frankfort, KY. -Her sisters: Mary Ann Howard of Jackson, KY and Jeanette (Rick) Kuiper of Frankfort, KY.-Her brother: Warner Adams of Frankfort, KY.-She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Samantha Kuiper, Michael Kuiper, Hunter (Kayla) Howard, Bryan Howard, Bethany Adams (Kyle), Erin Adams, Waylon Adams, Shaun Back, Willis Back. -She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends-She was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.- Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Carl McIntosh officiating.-Burial in the Howard Cemetery, Hwy 542, Guage, KY.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 10:00 am until the time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Family requests masks to be worn and cautionary measures be taken due to COVID.
