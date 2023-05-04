A new business will be coming to Jackson this month. Juicy ParadICE 3 will be located at 1589 Highway 15 South (Unit 140) in Jackson in the Walmart Shopping Plaza.
“We are not 100 percent sure yet when we will be open, but we want to open as soon as possible. We really are hoping to have a light grand opening the last weekend of May if all goes well,” stated owner Robin Newsome.
The restaurant plans to be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.; and Sunday 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. The new business will be open all year round.
Juice ParadICE 3 is described by the owner as an ice cream shop/dairy bar and will offer a variety of menu items including shaved ice; roll ice cream; Boba tea; hand-dipped ice cream; funnel cakes; fried Oreos and Twinkies; root beer floats; hot dogs; cheeseburgers; fires; and much more. “We have a lot on our menu to offer right from the start, but as we get further along with the new location, the more we will bring. I love to come up with new and good ideas to bring to the menu. I’m always trying to think of something new and different.”
“With already having two locations in Hazard, we were looking for a good opportunity to expand the business in a nice town. We came across a great location and moved on it quickly. We are also familiar with Jackson,” responded Newsome when asked why Jackson was chose for a new location.
Newsome would add, “We are very excited to bring what we started in Hazard to Jackson. It’s a dream to expand the business.”
You can follow the business on its Facebook Page, Juicy ParadICE 3 (Jackson), for all updates, progress on store, and the opening date announcement. Potential customers can also follow the Hazard store’s Facebook page to see what all Juice ParadICE 2 is about and will be bringing to Jackson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.