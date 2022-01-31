Julia Anna Moore Smith, age 98, of Lexington, KY and formerly of Jackson passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY.-She was born November 16, 1923, at Whick, KY, and was the daughter of the late Sampson and Jane Spicer Moore.-She was preceded also in death by husband: Mervin Smith.-Daughter: Eudell Marie Oaks and son: Charles Edward McClees.-Brothers: Vernon Moore, Sanford Moore, Woodrow Moore, Homer Moore, Damon Moore; -Sisters: Cora Strong, Lois Griffith, Elsie Deaton, Bessie Blaha, and Ms. Edward Combs.-She is survived by a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Ervine Allen officiating.-Burial in the Moore Family Cemetery at Whick, KY.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 11:00 am.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures to be observed.
