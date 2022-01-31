Julia Anna Moore Smith

Julia Anna Moore Smith, age 98, of Lexington, KY and formerly of Jackson passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY.-She was born November 16, 1923, at Whick, KY, and was the daughter of the late Sampson and Jane Spicer Moore.-She was preceded also in death by husband: Mervin Smith.-Daughter: Eudell Marie Oaks and son: Charles Edward McClees.-Brothers: Vernon Moore, Sanford Moore, Woodrow Moore, Homer Moore, Damon Moore; -Sisters: Cora Strong, Lois Griffith, Elsie Deaton, Bessie Blaha, and Ms. Edward Combs.-She is survived by a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Ervine Allen officiating.-Burial in the Moore Family Cemetery at Whick, KY.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 11:00 am.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Julia Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you