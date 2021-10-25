Julia Ellis Turner Smith, 89, Jackson passed away Friday, October 22, 2021. At the time of her death, she resided at Cedarhurst Senior Living Center, Lexington. She was born, April 11, 1932 to the late Matilda and Stephen Turner. Known for her love and dedication to teaching, she taught for over 34 years and retired from Jackson City School in 1996. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and youth leader for many years. She was a cub scout den mother and girl scout leader. She was also active in the Jackson Woman's Club and served as Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. Her love of needle work and quilting was widely recognized and she received many local and state awards for her designs and works. She was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and had a life-long love of English literature She is survived by two children, Larry C. (Kaye) Turner and Patricia (James) Mason; one sister, Pauline Duff; three granddaughters, Elizabeth Mason Brunkhart, Chrisandrea Turner and Adrian Deese; four great grandchildren, Reece Ingram, Maddox Ingram, Hudson Deese and Julia Claire Deese; several nephews and nieces. Visitation, Monday, October 25, 5:00 - 7:30 PM. Funeral Tuesday, October 26, 1:00 PM with Bobby Hollon officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. Special gratitude is extended to Cedarhurst Senior Living Center, Always Best Care Services and Bluegrass Care Navigators for their excellent and compassionate care. In keeping with love for her students, contributions are suggested to the Julia Turner Smith Memorial Scholarship Fund, Peoples Bank of Jackson, 1126 Main Street, Jackson, KY 41339, Attention: Tiffany Back.
