Julia Faye White Morris, age 72, of Addison Il. formerly of Breathitt County, passed away Thursday January 19, 2023 at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital in Illinois.
Julia was born on July 27, 1950 to the late Mike and Olia White.
Julia is survived by Two Sons; Michael(Mary) Morris of Illinois, Christopher(Samantha) Morris of Illinois, One Daughter; Tracey(Marlon) Love of California, Nine Grandchildren; Justin, Alexander, Wesley, Blaise, Evan, Darick, Emily, McKenzie, Zack, Two Sisters; Georgia Sue Stallard of Booneville, Kentucky, Michele(Bruce) Witt of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, and a Host of Nieces, Nephews, relatives and friends.
Julia was preceded in death by her Parents; Mike and Olia White and her Husband; Zackie Morris.
Funeral Services for Julia Faye White Morris will be held on Saturday January 28, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Danny White officiating. Julia will be laid to rest in the Jackson Cemetery in Jackson, Kentucky with her Grandchildren serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Friday January 27, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Watts Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.