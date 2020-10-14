June Adkins Hall. age 82 of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away Monday, October 05, 2020 at UK Healthcare in Lexington, Kentucky.
June was born on May 14, 1938 in Breathitt County. She was a secretary.
She is survived by her husband, Arlie Hall of Lexington, Kentucky and step-children; Gary Steven (Loraine) Hall of North Carolina, David Alfred (Maura) Hall of Florida, Ruth Lynn (Brent David) Irvin of Florida, and Robert Charles Hall of Florida; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 2:00 PM Friday, October 09, 2020. June will be laid to rest in the Jackson Cemetery at Jackson, Kentucky. Friends may visit the funeral home at 10:00 AM October 09, 2020 prior to funeral services beginning at 2:00 PM.
