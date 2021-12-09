Justin Fugate

Justin Fugate, 34, Lost Creek passed away Sunday, December 5. He was preceded in death by his father, Matthew Fugate; brother, Ricky Fugate. He is survived by his mother, Anna Fugate; brothers, Kelvin Fugate, Michael (Cassie) Fugate; sister, Joyce (Ed) Miller; host of nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts and cousins. Funeral Friday, December 10, 11:00 AM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Kenny Neace, Tommy Miller officiating. Burial in Noble Cemetery #1 at Watts. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

