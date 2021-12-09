Justin Fugate, 34, Lost Creek passed away Sunday, December 5. He was preceded in death by his father, Matthew Fugate; brother, Ricky Fugate. He is survived by his mother, Anna Fugate; brothers, Kelvin Fugate, Michael (Cassie) Fugate; sister, Joyce (Ed) Miller; host of nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts and cousins. Funeral Friday, December 10, 11:00 AM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Kenny Neace, Tommy Miller officiating. Burial in Noble Cemetery #1 at Watts. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Dec 9
Visitation
Thursday, December 9, 2021
7:00PM-10:00PM
7:00PM-10:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Dec 10
Service
Friday, December 10, 2021
12:00PM
12:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
