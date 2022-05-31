Justin Tyler Little, 28, Jackson passed away Wednesday, May 25, in Campton. He is survived by father, Johnny James Little III (Tonja); mother, Laura Gabbard (James); stepfather, Frank Branson; girlfriend, Paige Dunn and daughter, Claire; maternal grandmother, Pauline Pelfrey; sons, Hayden Reed Epperson, Tyler Jase Little; daughter, Avery Elise Little; brother, Matthew Haddix, sisters, Ashley Branson, Barbara Little, Elizabeth Pelfrey. Funeral Sunday, May 29, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Pelfrey Cemetery at Frozen. Pallbearers include James Pelfrey, Jeremy Pelfrey, Matthew Haddix, Larry White, Dustin Sumner, Jonathan Collins, Craig Gullett. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
