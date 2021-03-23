Ka-BOOM! Is someone out to get Paula Clemons-Combs?

Possible bomb left in former candidate's mailbox
Paula Clemons-Combs’ mother discovered it checking the mail
It was a glass jar with a cigarette lighter taped to it and a black powdery substance with white flecks throughout. There was a standing liquid clear to the top of the enclosed container.
“I sincerely hope this isn’t related to my community activism and political activity,” Paula Clemons-Combs.
We received a phone call at the newspaper with explosive news (pun intended). Someone placed what was believed to be a bomb in the mailbox at Paula Clemons-Combs’ residence.
We reached out to Ms. Clemons-Combs. She told the Times-Voice, “The jar containing what looked to be a bomb was in my mailbox and discovered by my mother.” She went on to explain, “My mother immediately called and described the jar and contents. We were all afraid of what it would do and what it appeared to be.”
Ms. Clemons-Combs contacted authorities after her husband, Raymond Combs, took the jar from out of the mailbox and placed it on the ground well away from the road and their home.
“Barb, at the Jackson Post Office, advised I call the police straight away, so I did,” Ms. Clemons-Combs told the newspaper. “She also advised we keep a wide berth between ourselves and it.”
She continued, “I called Post 13 and told dispatch. Within a few minutes, I got a message from Sheriff Hollon to call him which I did. I described the jar to the Sheriff and its contents and he came right over to the premises.”
“In the interim, Trooper Day arrived and examined the jar from a distance. Sheriff Hollon also arrived and examined the jar. Neither of them could determine exactly what it was or what it contained or whether it was combustible,” Ms. Clemons-Combs told the Times-Voice. “Both of the gentlemen expressed concern and looked concerned,” said Ms. Clemons-Combs.
The Fire Departments of both Jackson and Vancleve were dispatched to the scene. It was collected, zipped into a bag, and removed.
We asked what if any motive there might have been for someone to leave something like that in her mailbox? While she didn’t know, she offered, “I sincerely hope this isn’t somehow related to my community activism and political activity.”
Ms. Clemons-Combs has before sought public office and been very active on behalf of causes which touch and concern both Breathitt and surrounding counties. She told us, “Although anyone in the public arena assumes the risk of being targeted, my main concern is for the safety of my family and particularly my children, all of whom are minors…all of whom are innocents.”
She went on to say, “It is a shame my family can’t continue to undertake simple tasks like retrieving mail. How terrible for them!”
We reached out to the Sheriff for comment and have yet to hear back from his office or him. It is doubtful he will be in a position to offer comment as the matter is likely the subject of an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as things become known to the Times-Voice.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.