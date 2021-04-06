Alice Lloyd College swoops into Breathitt County, leaves with a prized addition
She has been thrilling fans around Breathitt County, Kentucky with her outstanding play on the diamond for years. Whether it was on travel teams, playing in leagues growing up around Breathitt, or playing for the Breathitt High School "Bobcats," the constants on which all of her cheerleaders, fans, and parents have come to expect from Kaitlyn Butler were on-field excellence, constant hustle, untiring effort, and laser-like determination.
Today, those attributes absolutely paid off and in spades. Kaitlyn Butler signed at a ceremony at Breathitt High School to play college softball for Alice Lloyd College.
Nicknamed the “Eagles,” Alice Lloyd College is a dual member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), and the NCCAA, primarily competing in the Rivers States Conference and the Mid-East Region of NCCAA’s Division I.
Alice Lloyd College, in Pippa Passes, Kentucky, was co-founded by journalist Alice Spencer Geddes Lloyd of Cambridge, Massachusetts and June Buchanan of New York City in 1923. It was first called Caney Junior College and was conceived to educate leaders in the Appalachia mountains. Alice Lloyd College began awarding bachelor’s degrees in the early 1980s.
The school is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and is ranked the 7th-best college in Regional Colleges South and ranked No. 2 among Best Value Schools according to a recent edition of U.S. News & World Report and its oft-cited rankings on such matters.
In signing Kaitlyn Butler, the Eagles are picking up a player who has phenomenal power at the plate, can drive the softball deep to all fields, has an excellent arm, has worked both as a pitcher and catcher, manages pitchers well, calls an outstanding ball game, and has the arm-strength to be tough on opposing base-stealers.
In addition to catcher, she has played numerous infield positions. Kaitlyn has flashed the leather anywhere she has before been called upon to play by any of the coaches and managers who have been fortunate enough to have Kaitlyn Butler in the lineup.
We were able to message her parents, Donnie and Cindy Butler, after today’s signing ceremony. They told the Times-Voice, “We are proud of her and very grateful she gets to continue doing what she loves.”
The Butlers report the coaches at Alice Lloyd College are unsure of where she projects to play once there. However, they are delighted they were able to ink a player who has the wide array of talents and skill-sets she possesses.
Kaitlyn, in an interview with the Breathitt School System online, said she plans to major in Biology once she gets to school. She also said about her future at the next-level, “I’m very excited for this opportunity and grateful that I get to continue to play softball.”
