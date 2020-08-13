Kaleb Milo Miller was born and entered into eternal life on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Whitesburg ARH in Whitesburg, KY.-He was preceded in death by one sister: Destiny Ann Miller and maternal grandmother: Quenna Lawson.-He is survived by his parents: Judy Lawson and Robert Miller of Jackson, KY.-One brother: Maverick Wagers.-Paternal grandparents: Will Press and Reva Miller of Jackson, KY-Maternal grandfather: Ronald Lawson of Hyden, KY.- Maternal Aunts: Tonya Lawson and Jessica Mosley (Charles Jones) .-Paternal Aunt: Patricia (Michael) Smith; Paternal Uncle: Will Press Miller, Jr.-Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Miller Cemetery # 1, Press Howard Fork, Jackson, KY with Tracy Mitchell officiating.- Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Stress
- Covid-19 Update from KY River District Health Department
- Breathitt County experiences 'Spike' in its active Covid-19 cases!
- Breathitt County experiences 'Spike' in its active Covid-19 cases!
- County’s Covid-19 Containment Efforts Meet with Success
- County’s Covid-19 Containment Efforts Meet with Success
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update - 8/5/20
- Life in Quarantine with COVID-19
- Letter to the Editor: Give Our Community a Voice, Respond to the 2020 Census
- ARH announces no regular visitation at hospitals in wake of COVID-19 increase
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- The Long Version of the last time we pulled a "Portland"
- Breathitt Close to Finalizing 2020 Schedule
- Breathitt County Experiences Covid-19 Spike
- Patrick announcing Big 12 and PAC 10 to cancel football seasons
- Sheriff Strikes Back!
- Avid Reader Flips Out
- Noble's "No True Bill"
- School Story: Fall Term Push to September...
- Swinging on a Star...
- The Long Version of the Ghislaine Maxwell Story...
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.