Kaleb Milo Miller was born and entered into eternal life on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Whitesburg ARH in Whitesburg, KY.-He was preceded in death by one sister: Destiny Ann Miller and maternal grandmother: Quenna Lawson.-He is survived by his parents: Judy Lawson and Robert Miller of Jackson, KY.-One brother: Maverick Wagers.-Paternal grandparents: Will Press and Reva Miller of Jackson, KY-Maternal grandfather: Ronald Lawson of Hyden, KY.- Maternal Aunts: Tonya Lawson and Jessica Mosley (Charles Jones) .-Paternal Aunt: Patricia (Michael) Smith; Paternal Uncle: Will Press Miller, Jr.-Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Miller Cemetery # 1, Press Howard Fork, Jackson, KY with Tracy Mitchell officiating.- Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

