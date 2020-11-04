Some Truths about the Electoral College
House of Representatives may provide Kanye West’s only avenue!
It is unlike any other college in that this one, the Electoral College, is the one which actually elects the President and the Vice President of the United States. Most states require all electoral votes go to the candidate who receives the plurality in that state.
Here is how it works for the curious. The state election officials first certify the popular vote of each state. The winning slate of electors meet in the state capital and cast two ballots-one for Vice President and one for President. The first one to 270 electoral votes wins the presidency and that persons running mate becomes the vice president.
The Electoral College became part of the Constitution at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1787. Those delegates assembled to devise something to replace the Articles of Confederation and came up with our present representative republic.
Now if neither candidate achieves a majority of electoral votes, the House of Representatives elects the President from the candidates who received the most electoral votes. If there are only two, then they elect from those two. Here, where there is a libertarian candidate and Kanye West, an independent, in the case of no-one achieving 270 votes in the Electoral College, the House would chose from the top-3. This may be Kanye West’s only avenue.
In 1800, the election resulted in a tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr. Under the Constitution, this stalemate sent the election to the House of Representatives. The House of Representatives chose Thomas Jefferson. The rest is, shall we say, history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.