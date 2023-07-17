Karen Lynn Feltner, age 51, of Hazard, KY and formerly of Jackson passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 in Hazard, KY. She was born November 9, 1971 in Hazard, KY and was the daughter of the late Dan and Evelyn Gaddis Feltner. She is survived by her fiance: David Grigsby of Hazard, KY. One brother: Danny (Sandy) Feltner of Paintsville, KY. One sister: Carolyn (Dan) McIntyre of Jackson, KY. Nieces: Melanie, Lynsey, Alison, Danielle, and Jessie. She is also survived by a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Jackson Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Thursday at 10:30 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
