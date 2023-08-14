Katherine Lee Smith McIntosh, age 88, of Buckhorn, KY passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at the Owsley County Nursing Home in Booneville, KY. She was born February 26, 1935 at Buckhorn, KY and was the daughter of the late James H. and Dora Lee Smith. She was preceded also in death by her husband: Samuel W. McIntosh. Brother: Randolf Smith and sister: Mabel Smith. She is survived by her son: Glenn (Alice) McIntosh of Buckhorn, KY. Her daughter: Elva Sue McIntosh of Buckhorn, KY. 3 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Buckhorn Lake Area Presbyterian Church at Buckhorn, KY with Simmie Ray Bowling officiating. Burial in the Luce Angel Cemetery, Squabble Creek, Buckhorn, KY. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am on Tuesday until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
