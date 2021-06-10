Kathern Cockerham

Kathern Louise Cockerham, age 58, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born June 23, 1962, at Jetts Creek in Breathitt County and was the daughter of the late Harvey and Gracie Hollan Vires.- She was preceded in death also by her sisters: Angelee Oliver and Gladys Cockerham.- A very special friend: Kenneth Noble.-She is survived by one daughter: Angela Michelle Cockerham (Jeff) of Booneville, KY- Four sons: Jerry Dwayne Cockerham (Rosie) of Campton, KY.-David Cockerham (Lisa) of Booneville, KY.-Johnny Lee Cockerham of Altro, KY-Earl Isaac Deaton of Jackson, KY.- Two sisters: Clara Cockerham of Barwick, KY; Mamie (Robert) Cockerham of Longs Creek, KY.- Three brothers: David Vires (Alicia) of Booneville, KY.-Harvey (Lula) Vires, Jr. of Altro, KY-Roy C. Vires (Cassandra) of Old Buck, KY.- Five grandchildren: Kaitlin, Harley, Alexia, Stacey, Aubrey.-A Special Friend: Carol Hampton of Jackson, KY.-A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Vires Cemetery on Longs Creek, KY with Chris Turner officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathern Cockerham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

