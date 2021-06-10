Kathern Cockerham

Kathern Louise Cockerham, age 58, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born June 23, 1962, at Jetts Creek in Breathitt County and was the daughter of the late Harvey and Gracie Hollan Vires.- She was preceded in death also by her sisters: Angelee Oliver and Gladys Cockerham.- A very special friend: Kenneth Noble.-She is survived by one daughter: Angela Michelle Cockerham (Jeff) of Booneville, KY- Four sons: Jerry Dwayne Cockerham (Rosie) of Campton, KY.-David Cockerham (Lisa) of Booneville, KY.-Johnny Lee Cockerham of Altro, KY-Earl Isaac Deaton of Jackson, KY.- Two sisters: Clara Cockerham of Barwick, KY; Mamie (Robert) Cockerham of Longs Creek, KY.- Three brothers: David Vires (Alicia) of Booneville, KY.-Harvey (Lula) Vires, Jr. of Altro, KY-Roy C. Vires (Cassandra) of Old Buck, KY.- Five grandchildren: Kaitlin, Harley, Alexia, Stacey, Aubrey.-A Special Friend: Carol Hampton of Jackson, KY.-A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Vires Cemetery on Longs Creek, KY with Chris Turner officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Village Apothecary - Moderna and J&J Vaccines Available!
- Outdoor Truths
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for May 29, 2021
- Owsley Co Health Center Covid-19 Vaccines
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on taking a vacation this year?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.