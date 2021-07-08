Kathleen (Kathy) Clay, age 72, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at her residence.-She was born August 11, 1948, at Haddix, KY, and was the daughter of the late Estill and Nancy Gross Clay.-She a retired custodian for the Breathitt County School System.-She was preceded in death by her husband: Price Clay.-She is survived by her daughter: Rose (Red) Strong of Whick, KY.-Sisters: Diana Butler and Delois (Joseph, Jr.) Strong of Whick, KY.- Brothers: Estill (Judy) Butler, Jr of Haddix, KY; Donnie (Carol) Butler of Jackson, KY; Ader (Pam) Butler of Athol, KY.- Grandchildren: Megan (Zach) Miller and Jared Strong.- Great grandchildren: Eli Miller, Bentley Strong, Andrew Lutes, Elizabeth Moore, Addison Moore, Kylie Moore.- She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Bellamy officiating.-Burial in the Deaton and Raleigh Cemetery at Whick, KY.- Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
