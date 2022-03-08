Kathryn Herald

Kathryn Herald, age 80, of Talbert, KY passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born June 19, 1941, at Turners Creek and was the daughter of the late Sam B. and Margaret Hall Turner.-She was preceded in death by husband: Lewis Herald.-Her son: Thomas Herald.-She is survived by daughters: Margaret (William) Thompson and Flossie Combs of Talbert, KY; Mima Lynn (Paul) of Union, KY.-Sister: Sally DeVita of Edgewood, KY, and brother: John B. Turner of Clayhole, KY.-Grandchildren: Allen Combs, Jessica Combs, Laura Combs, Dennis Combs, Sam Herald, John Herald.-She is also survived by a host of great-grandchildren, many other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Turners Creek Mennonite Community Center, Hwy 1933, Talbert, KY with Phillip Swartzentruber and Jessie Hall officiating.-Burial in the Alice B. Turner Cemetery at Talbert, KY.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 5:00 pm at the Turners Creek Mennonite Community Center, 3424 HWY 1933, Jackson, KY 41339. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

