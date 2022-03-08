Kathryn Herald, age 80, of Talbert, KY passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born June 19, 1941, at Turners Creek and was the daughter of the late Sam B. and Margaret Hall Turner.-She was preceded in death by husband: Lewis Herald.-Her son: Thomas Herald.-She is survived by daughters: Margaret (William) Thompson and Flossie Combs of Talbert, KY; Mima Lynn (Paul) of Union, KY.-Sister: Sally DeVita of Edgewood, KY, and brother: John B. Turner of Clayhole, KY.-Grandchildren: Allen Combs, Jessica Combs, Laura Combs, Dennis Combs, Sam Herald, John Herald.-She is also survived by a host of great-grandchildren, many other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Turners Creek Mennonite Community Center, Hwy 1933, Talbert, KY with Phillip Swartzentruber and Jessie Hall officiating.-Burial in the Alice B. Turner Cemetery at Talbert, KY.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 5:00 pm at the Turners Creek Mennonite Community Center, 3424 HWY 1933, Jackson, KY 41339. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.