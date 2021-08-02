KBR '21 honors ‘LD’

Group offers emotional and financial support to families
police officers, firefighters, and EMS included
It is called the Kentucky Brotherhood Ride and is known across the Commonwealth as KBR. KBR 2021 stopped by Powell County Park a few days ago and local fallen deputy Lee Daniel Manns was among those honored. Breathitt county turned out in respect to its fallen brother.
Manns, a special deputy employed formerly to serve papers for the Breathitt County Courts, passed away on December 26, 2020 due to complications related to COVID-19. It was believed “LD,” as he was widely known, may have contracted the illness while serving papers.
Sheriff Hollan told the Times-Voice at the time we reported the passing of “LD” that “He (Manns) was very dedicated to the citizens of Breathitt County. He would go up and beyond the call of duty to help anyone he could, in any way. When I would talk to him on the phone, he would always call me ‘Son.’ He was a few years older than I, and it made me feel good. I looked up to him and had a lot of respect for Mr. Manns.”
KBR has a mission to offer emotional and financial support to fallen law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS in the commonwealth together with their families. KBR2021, at its completion, had 30-riders, 18-support personnel, and covered over 400-miles. More than 15,000-feet of elevation were scaled and there were 18-counties and countless number of agencies involved with this year’s version of the yearly event.
A representative of KBR told the newspaper there were some 12-families which lost a loved one in the service of their communities across the Commonwealth since KBR2020 pulled through our area. KBR said they loved each and every one of the fallen and pledged to keep alive all of their memories.